Metro driver arrested after leading police on dangerous chase

After leading police on a wild and dangerous chase, a metro driver is arrested at gunpoint on Interstate 35 in Edmond.

By: Sylvia Corkill

The pursuit late last month spanned more than 20 miles. It started near Kaden Stevenon's apartment, where he was accused of shooting at a man during an argument.

Spotted by a Midwest City police officer, Stevenson, 19, indicated he had no intentions of stopping. A police officer noticed Stevenson's passenger, later identified as his girlfriend, appeared to be in distress.

With Stevenson weaving in and out of traffic, another motorist swerves to avoid crashing into Stevenson's speeding SUV and collides with another vehicle.

As the pursuit slowed down, officers swooped in and pinned Stevenson's SUV. With his hands hanging out of the car, Stevenson surrendered.

Police then noticed that, along with his girlfriend, Stevenson also had a toddler and a baby in the car.

Stevenson is charged with a string of crimes, including eluding and three counts of kidnapping.

His girlfriend told police she pleaded with him to stop the car, but he refused.