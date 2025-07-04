Regional Food Bank reacts to 'Big, Beautiful Bill' passage

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is reacting to the passage of the "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Thursday, July 3rd 2025, 10:55 pm

By: Destini Pittman


In Oklahoma, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma says the passage of the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" is a troubled moment in the fight against hunger.

In a statement, they said this could affect thousands of Oklahomans and that protecting access to food and healthcare must remain a national priority.

The full statement said:

“The passage of the budget reconciliation bill by the U.S. House of Representatives marks a deeply troubling moment for the fight against hunger in Oklahoma.
The bill passage threatens access to healthcare and food assistance for thousands of Oklahomans. Protecting access to food and healthcare must remain a national priority. Oklahoma families are counting on it.
The Regional Food Bank remains committed to advocating for policies that eliminate barriers and improve access to food for our neighbors. If you need food assistance, please visit rfbo.org/get-help.”
