Good samaritan saves young boy from burning building in NW OKC, reunites with family

A good Samaritan who saved a young boy from a burning building in northwest Oklahoma City reunited with the family on Wednesday, one week after the fire.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

When Kimberly Gay found herself in the middle of an apartment fire near Western and Wilshire, she had only a few seconds to get herself and her son to safety.

Flames blocked the front door, so her only other option was to drop her 12-year-old son out of a second-story window.

Meanwhile, Gregory Parker was on his way home from the grocery store on June 25 when his wife spotted the apartment fire. The two turned around and Parker got out to see if he could help.

"Literally, he just come out of nowhere. As I was screaming out the window, 'someone help my baby. Someone catch my baby,' and he's like, 'drop him. I got him,'" remembered Gay.

Parker told News 9 that the quickest way to get to Gay and her son was by hopping a fence.

“And when I landed, I kind of heard a pop in my knee,” Parker said.

The pain did not stop him from helping, though.

"My initial thought was to try to get to them through the staircase, but the fire had spread too fast, so I decided that I would try and get them to jump out the window. I heard her screaming for someone to save her baby. So, I told her to just toss him out the window," Parker detailed.

A week later, the family reunited with Parker for the first time since the fire.

“Thank you for saving my life,” said 12-year-old Aiden Stephens upon meeting Parker.

Parker asked how the family was doing, and the group exchanged conversation for several minutes.

Gay, who was in too much pain to go out, video called Parker during the reunion.

“Thank you so much,” she told Parker.

“You're welcome. You’re absolutely welcome,” he responded.

Moving forward, the family said they plan to stay in touch with Parker.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

