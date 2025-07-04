OCDC inmate dies after being found unresponsive, investigation underway

An Oklahoma County Detention Center detainee died Thursday after being found unresponsive. Here's what we know.

Thursday, July 3rd 2025, 7:43 pm

By: Destini Pittman


The Oklahoma County Detention Center Criminal Investigation Division is investigating an inmate death that occurred Thursday afternoon.

OCDC says that just before 4 p.m., a detention officer and medical staff were doing medical checks in a pod when they found an inmate, Everett Edwards, unresponsive. Medical staff immediately began life-saving measures. Once EMSA arrived and the Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they continued life-saving measures.

Edwards was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m.

Edwards had been in custody at the Detention Center since June 27, 2025, held on a $110,000 bond for a charge of Robbery or Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Before this arrest, he had been out on bond for two separate charges of Carrying or Possessing a Firearm after a previous conviction, and those bonds were subsequently revoked, returning him to.

This death is under investigation.

ODOC says all deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
