From rescues to relaxation: K-9 Laya begins next chapter after 10 years with The OCFD

After 10-years of faithful service with the Oklahoma City Fire Department K-9 rescue dog Laya retires.

By: Mike Glover

It’s been a 10-year partnership with Oklahoma City Fire Department Chief Andrew McCann and rescue K-9 Laya, one that has taken them on all types of rescues.

“Laya is a Belgian Malinois. She’s a long hair, so it’s kind of rare, you don’t see the long hairs, you know, normally, typically they’re the short hair,” said Chief Andrew McCann with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Laya was the first dog to be placed with the fire department out of the nationally recognized Ground Zero Emergency Training Center in Tuttle.

“We’ve been to Florida twice, we’ve been to Louisiana once, on Oklahoma task force, one deployment,” said McCann.

Plus, countless tornado rescues and building collapses in the state. And every time Laya shows up,

“She is all go no stop,” said McCann.

Even at times, giving her handlers some concern about her safety.

“She’s done something, and we’ve been like oh no, because she was actually able to do, what she was trying to accomplish,” said McCann.

Now at twelve years old Laya’s age is starting to show.

“As we’ve gotten a little older in our age, she’s a bit more cautious,” said McCann.

And although she is still very capable of doing her Job Chief McCann made the difficult decision for Laya to retire.

“This is the day, this is what we’re doing. The team is in good hands, they're in good hands, it’s time to step away,” said McCann.

The department has other rescue dogs ready to jump into action, as Laya will now spend her days at home with the McCann family

“She has a dog bed that she will go and lay on, and she plays with her toys, and if I tell her it’s time to go in her kennel, we’re going to go somewhere, she kind of looks up at me like do I really have to, because now she’s ready to stay in the house and enjoy what I call a dog life,” said Nikki McCann, Laya’s now full time mom.

“She’s at home with us now full time,” said McCann.

Next for Laya is some much-deserved family and couch time.