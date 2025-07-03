WATCH: President Donald Trump kicks off America250 celebration in Iowa

Watch online: Trump's keynote speech at America250 kickoff at Iowa State Fairgrounds, for the U.S.'s 250th anniversary.

By: Carrie Winchel

President Donald Trump will be in Des Moines on Thursday, July 3, for a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Officials with America250, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, say it's the kickoff of a yearlong celebration ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. Thursday's event will offer "patriotism, excitement, inspiration, and a glimpse into the grand festivities planned for America's 250th anniversary," according to a news release.

It's set to start at 5 p.m. Central Time, and President Trump is expected to speak at 7:30 p.m. Central.

"This special event serves as the magnificent start of a dynamic, year-long commemoration across our beautiful country, unveiling a vision for a renewed commitment to America's future," said Ambassador Monica Crowley, Principal Media Representative for America250.

Trump is expected to tout the major piece of his agenda when he takes the stage Thursday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, according to the White House. This comes just hours after the House pushed it through in a tight roll call of 218-214.

