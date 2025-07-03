Oklahoma leaders react to passage of “Big, Beautiful Bill”

Oklahoma leaders react as 'Big Beautiful Bill' passes House, anticipating President Trump's signature.

By: Destini Pittman

On Thursday, the House passed President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” in a narrow 218-214 vote. The legislation now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.

The bill includes trillions in tax and spending cuts, while significantly increasing funding for defense and advancing the administration’s immigration agenda. Oklahoma leaders are weighing in following its passage.

Sen. James Lankford said on X,

"Promises made, promises kept. Historic tax relief, funding for border security, massive spending reform—in One Big Beautiful Bill is headed to @POTUS’ desk. A WIN for America, on the eve of Independence Day!"

In a statement, Congressman Josh Brecheen said,

"The House Freedom Caucus fought to make this bill better at every stage—and we succeeded. We secured transformational wins for fiscal responsibility, border security, energy independence, welfare reform, and tax relief. We secured significant commitments on continuing to move the ball forward on the American First Agenda, and thanks to President Trump's leadership, the work to dismantle the swamp's agenda isn't finished—it's just getting started."

On X, Sen. Markwayne Mullin shared his thoughts, saying,

"That’s it. ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ has PASSED the Senate and House. Tomorrow, @POTUS will sign a historic MAGA bill into law. Happy 4th of July, America. The best is yet to come."

Rep. Stephanie Bice shared support for the passage of the bill as well as a video discussing the bill.

Rep. Kevin Hern shared a statement saying,

"It took an incredible amount of work to get this bill across the finish line, starting several years ago with field hearings, stakeholder meetings, and a lot of research into niche tax policy. The result is a bill that everyone can be proud of. This legislation keeps the 2017 tax cuts in place, adds additional tax cuts for working families and senior citizens, strengthens the military, protects small businesses, secures our border, combats human trafficking and drug smuggling, and will make America strong and safe again. Working on legislation of this scale and importance has been the highlight of my Congressional career. We couldn’t have done this without the leadership of President Donald Trump. His vision for a brighter future and his compelling and charismatic campaign are the reasons we have the legislative majorities to pass this bill."

Rep. Frank Lucas shared to X, saying,

"With the One, Big, Beautiful Bill now heading to President Trump’s desk, it’s important to remember how we got here. Over the last four years, America was headed in the wrong direction – from unchecked taxpayer spending to unmitigated illegal immigration. This historic legislation addresses these crises by fulfilling critical campaign promises: it secures the border, cuts spending, lowers taxes, and roots out waste, fraud, and abuse. While the legislative process is rarely smooth, this bill will deliver real results to Oklahomans and the American people."



