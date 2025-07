A Silver Alert has been issued for 66-year-old Delfina Montalvo, according to the Norman Police Department.

By: Destini Pittman

NPD says Montalvo was last seen on July 1 near Woodcrest Drive and Sequoyah Trail.

She is believed to be wearing dark-colored leggings with an unknown top and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 405-321-1444.