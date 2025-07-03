4th of July songs: The ultimate Oklahoma party playlist

There’s nothing like country music to kick off the Fourth of July in Oklahoma. Here is a playlist of some of our viewers' favorite songs to celebrate—perfect for cookouts, fireworks or just hanging out with family and friends.

Thursday, July 3rd 2025, 11:45 am

By: Bella Roddy


OKLAHOMA -

You can listen to the playlist below:

If you have a go-to 4th of July song, we'd love to hear it! Drop a comment on our Facebook post and let us know what should be added.

If you're interested in hearing more music from Oklahomans, here's a playlist from local artists:

Bella Roddy
Bella Roddy

Bella Roddy is a Specialty Content Producer originally from Fort Worth, Texas. She joined Griffin Media as a digital producer for News On 6's sister station News 9 in 2023 after graduating from college.

