Registration is now open for 405 FC soccer league in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Fall registration is now open for the 405 FC soccer league in Oklahoma City.

All leagues are co-ed and players of alll ages and skill levels can sign up.

Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation has five soccer leagues:

Developmental:

Ages 4 - 9 years old Players learn fundamental skills Begins in September $75 per player

The Academy:

Ages 4 - 9 years old Competitive league Begins in September $140 per player

Travel Recreation:

Ages 10 - 18 years old Competitive league Begins in September $150 per player

Oklahoma Premier League:

Ages 10 - 18 years old The highest level of competition Begins in August $315 per player

Adult:

11-on-11 Begins in August $1,200 per team

To sign up, email athletics@okc.gov or go to okc.gov/parks.