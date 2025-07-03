Police seek to increase safety awareness for Independence Day weekend

As Oklahomans head to lakes for the Fourth of July, police urge safety, highlighting life jacket use, boating under the influence, and responsible campground behavior.

By: Christian Hans

-

As summer heats up, a popular destination for many Oklahomans are the state's lakes and waterways.

With the Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, law enforcement is reminding everyone of the responsibility when out on the water or at the campground.

In this week's Eye on Safety, News 9 spoke with Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger to learn more about staying safe this weekend.

Q: What is your biggest concern in the busy summer months?

A: We just want people to have an enjoyable time out there and not get injured from either their water activities or from their social activities on the beaches and campground.

Q: Arcadia Lake is fairly small. What are some of the issues your department sees?

A: Just simple things, from life jacket use by the youth who are at the lake, glass containers in beach areas, where they're prohibited. Drinking and boating is an issue as well.

Q: Walk us through why DUI while boating is so important for people to understand.

A: Boating safety, just like motor vehicle safety, can put people's lives at risk. It is important if you're going to consume alcohol, you have a plan before, and don't plan on boating after you've been drinking, don't plan on driving home after you've been drinking. Hopefully, you'll have someone there who can. They can do those things for you, but just think ahead.

Q: What do you say to folks wondering if your officers are pulling over boats?

A: We do patrol with the boat, and we do make contact. It's largely a safety-related issue. If we see behavior that may be putting others at risk, we might contact you. We love and prefer to use education and awareness as the primary tool to enhance safety or to make sure that we have safety at the lake, but if citations are warranted, we're not against issuing those. We just prefer to educate people.

Q: Lake Arcadia offers a lot of beautiful campgrounds as well, but it can also be an area of concern when it comes to high alcohol consumption. What are your officers doing on these patrols to prevent anything from getting out of hand?

A: They just try to engage with the public and try to make sure that they're aware that we're around. That tends to help when they know that we're going to be in the area. If we do encounter people who have had too much to drink, try to help them arrange to get home, or not to cause problems for anyone else who's enjoying the lake.

Q: Are officers pulling over boats to make sure that there are enough life jackets on board?

A: That's not a primary issue, but they do encounter people and make sure that they have protective equipment with them, and if they're using it appropriately. Again, we're just trying to be there as a symbol of safety. We want everyone to have a safe time, and then, as a resource, educate them on what they can do to avoid some of these issues.