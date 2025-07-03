Man arrested as NW OKC neighborhood standoff ends

One person arrested after NW OKC standoff.

By: Christian Hans

-

UPDATE:

Tony Ramos has been taken into custody following a standoff in NW OKC.

Ramos was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, shooting with intent to kill, and pointing a firearm.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Police Department

Previous Story:

A man barricaded inside a home Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City has been taken into custody, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says several law enforcement agencies gathered outside a home near Northwest 61st Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

Officers say the initial police response was investigating a reported assault with a deadly weapon. Due to the report, the suspect was believed to be armed.

Police later deployed tear gas inside the home to force the suspect out. The suspect was later taken into custody.

No names have been released at this time.