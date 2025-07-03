Normal trash and recycling collection scheduled for Fourth of July in OKC

City of Oklahoma City announces normal trash pick-up on July 4th, with reminders on safe disposal of BBQ waste and hazardous materials.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

The City of Oklahoma City says trash and recycling services will be picked up as normal on July 4.

Officials say trash carts should be at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on Friday.

They also ask that you soak used charcoal or barbecue briquettes in water overnight to make sure all the embers are out before throwing them away.

Officials say not to add pool chemicals, lithium-ion batteries or other flammable materials in your trash cart.

You can take chemicals and lithium-ion batteries to the Household Hazardous Waste facility located at 1621 South Portland Avenue.