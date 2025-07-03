Man arrested in NW OKC double-stabbing identified

Thursday, July 3rd 2025, 5:37 am
A man arrested after a stabbing left two people hospitalized on Tuesday in Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a residence near Broadway Extension and Wilshire Boulevard.
After arriving on scene, officers found the two victims, and both were taken to the hospital.
Officers also arrested 22-year-old Jaedon Hardwick on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon.
There is no word on what led to the stabbing.
