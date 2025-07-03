Man arrested in NW OKC double-stabbing identified

A man arrested after two people were stabbed in Oklahoma City has been identified.

Thursday, July 3rd 2025, 5:37 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man arrested after a stabbing left two people hospitalized on Tuesday in Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a residence near Broadway Extension and Wilshire Boulevard.

After arriving on scene, officers found the two victims, and both were taken to the hospital.

Officers also arrested 22-year-old Jaedon Hardwick on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon.

There is no word on what led to the stabbing.
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

