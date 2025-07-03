OKC woman arrested following 3-month-old's death in 2024

Brennan Spencer was arrested months after her 3-month-old son’s death in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

-

A woman has been taken into custody several months after the death of her son, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say officers arrested Brennan Spencer after the death of her three-month-old son in November.

Police say the boy was in Spencer's care at the time of his death. Officers have not yet released how the infant died.

Spencer was booked into the Cleveland County jail on a second-degree murder charge and is being held on a $500,000 bond.