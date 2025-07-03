Fire on Choctaw Nation capitol grounds injures 5

Five people were injured in a fire at the Choctaw Capitol in Tuskahoma.

Five people were injured after a fire broke out early Wednesday evening on the grounds of the Choctaw Capitol in Tuskahoma, according to CBS affiliate KXII.

In a statement, the Choctaw Nation confirmed that five were injured.

The fire occurred as the Choctaw Nation was preparing for its annual Boom in the Valley fireworks celebration, according to KXII.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The Choctaw Nation stated Thursday’s Boom in the Valley is cancelled, KXII reported.



