What to know before you travel this Independence Day

Before you hit the road this Fourth of July, here are a few things to know.

By: Tevis Hillis

With the Fourth of July falling on a Friday, many are packing up and leaving early. Here are a few things you should know before you fly or drive this Independence Day.

GasBuddy reports that Oklahoma has some of the lowest gas prices in the nation right now. Oklahoma’s average is 38 cents cheaper than the national average, especially here in the metro.

AAA Oklahoma says that combining low prices with good car maintenance can save you big.

"Stick to the speed limit because the higher you go, the less miles per gallon you get in your vehicle," said Shawn Steward with AAA.

AAA estimates more than 61 million Americans will hit the road for the holiday, including nearly 550,000 Oklahomans.

For those catching flights, the TSA expects to screen more than 18.5 million travelers at airports across the country. At OKC Will Rogers International Airport, mornings will be the busiest time all week long.

"Plan on arriving at least two hours before you board your plane; that is our busiest time at the airport," said Stacey Hamm with OKC Will Rogers International Airport.

Will Rogers staff say they expect to screen 30,000 travelers this week.

"If you need to park, there may or may not be a chance you find a spot," said Hamm.

She recommends checking covered parking first, she says that's your best availability.

If you're flying and don’t have a REAL ID yet, the TSA at Will Rogers will screen you in a separate line before you can move through regular security.