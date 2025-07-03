Oklahoma pediatrician arrested, charged with murder of 4-year-old daughter

An Oklahoma pediatrician is in custody, accused of murdering her daughter amid a custody battle and staging a drowning in Miami-Dade.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Oklahoma City Metro Fugitive Task Force, announced the arrest of 36-year-old Dr. Neha Gupta on Wednesday.

This comes days after Dr. Gupta's 4-year-old daughter was found unresponsive and submerged in the deep end of the swimming pool at a short-term AIRBNB rental in Florida.

A call came into Miami-Dade County’s 911 dispatch just before 4 A.M. on June 27.

“The complainant is advising [that] the juvenile is in the pool, so she can’t swim to get her,” the dispatcher can be heard saying in a recording of the call.

The arrest warrant stated that when officers arrived on the scene, they found the young girl unresponsive and submerged in the deep end of the pool.

Less than an hour later, doctors pronounced her dead.

A few days later, on June 29, the Miami-Dade medical examiner told police that the victim’s lungs and stomach did not contain water and was considered “dry.”

In her opinion, the young girl died before entering the swimming pool.

The autopsy found cuts inside the mouth and bruising on the cheeks of the child.

Further, preliminary findings suggested her injuries were consistent with asphyxiation by smothering.

According to the arrest warrant for Gupta, the young girl's father didn't know the two had left the state together.

Oklahoma court documents also showed an ongoing custody battle between Gupta and her ex-husband.

In May, the court ordered Gupta to undergo a psych evaluation.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Gupta was arrested at a house in Edmond.

Oklahoma City Police said there have been 10 calls to that house since July 2022.

In a statement, Gupta's attorney called the arrest warrant "flimsy", saying:

"Let’s assume for a second that my client is innocent: she has had the worst tragedy imaginable occur and then she’s locked up without bond and is missing her own daughter’s funeral."

He added that Gupta has been cooperative with the investigation.

OU Health System told News 9 on Wednesday that it suspended Dr. Gupta on May 30. Since then, the health system said it has terminated her employment, including her position with the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Gupta is now waiting for extradition to Florida, according to local law enforcement.

In Florida, first-degree murder is punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

RELATED: Oklahoma pediatrician accused of staging 4-year-old daughter's drowning in Miami pool, MDSO says