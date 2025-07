Three injured in Midwest City crash near Southeast 8th Street and South Sooner Road.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Three people are injured following a crash in Midwest City, according to police.

The Midwest City Police Department says the crash happened near Southeast 8th Street and South Sooner Road.

Authorities say they are waiting for updates about the conditions of the three injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.