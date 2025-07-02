Oklahoma teen’s duct tape dress design lands her in national finals

Brittany Blackwell created a dress out of duct tape for the chance to win a $15,000 scholarship. She was selected as the top 5 in the nation and needs your vote to win.

By: Mike Glover

From a young age, Brittany Blackwell was always into fashion. Now, after graduating from high school in May, Brittany never thought she would be designing dresses in her future, but she is designing them with duct tape.

“Basically, the biggest rule is that you had to use Duck Brand duct tape,” said Blackwell, duct tape dress creator.

It’s a national competition held each year for high school students to create a prom attire outfit out of duct tape.

“I actually had someone look up on AI the best colors to use for flowers that kind of go together,” said Blackwell.

Off to the store she went, where she discovered a world of different color duct tape.

“I’m like oh my gosh, I can make so many color dresses,” said Blackwell.

She started the dress in March, creating hundreds of individual flowers, going through over 49 rolls of duct tape and hours of dedication.

“Almost 500 hours,” said Blackwell.

She submitted her pictures to the competition and waited.

“Then you’re put into the galleries with like hundreds and hundreds of people. The judges top five move to finals, I was a top five. I just started like jumping up and down and screaming and hugging everyone because I was so excited,” said Blackwell.

Voting is now in the hands of the public through the Duck Tape website.

“If I win, I get a fifteen-thousand-dollar scholarship for my future college,” said Blackwell.

She is still pinching herself for making it into the top five.

“I actually thought there were a lot of entries that deserve a lot more praise, but I was very grateful that I was put into the finals,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell solicits all the votes that she can get. Voting can be done once a day, every day. Voting ends Wednesday, July 8. To vote go to www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom