Fourth of July safety tips

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, many families are preparing to have guests over, firing up their grills and having some fun.

By: Stephanie Maniche

For many, this also involves the use of fireworks.

Oklahoma City attorney James Biscone said that with the use of fireworks comes inherent risks and as a homeowner, you should be extra careful.

“If you invite people to your property and you know that there are fireworks there, or you condone the use of fireworks, a homeowner could be held liable for an accident that happens on their property,” said Biscone.

He said there are always firework safety tips this time of year, and it is something that should not be ignored.

The most common accidents he sees around the Fourth of July are with fireworks and swimming pools, according to Biscone.

Many firework accidents are preventable as long as you follow safety tips.

“They have warnings and they have rules and regulations on the firework label, so we need to read those,” added Biscone.

Misuse and mishandling of fireworks, as well as pointing Roman candles at one another cause many of these accidents.

While most homeowners in Oklahoma carry homeowners insurance, every policy is different and might not include illegal activity in it, Biscone said. He added that a claim could be denied if something happened at your home.

“Let's say, a firework incident happens, that patron or that visitor could sue or make a claim against that homeowner. because as homeowners, when we invite people over to our property, we have to provide a safe environment for them,” said Biscone.

In Oklahoma City and several surrounding areas, Biscone said it is illegal to use, buy or discharge fireworks.