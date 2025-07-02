Thunderbirds refueling mission gives Oklahoma veteran a behind-the-scenes tour

A local veteran joined a rare midair refueling mission, as the Tinker Air Show 2025 and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds drew thousands

By: Graham Dowers

-

The skies over Tinker Air Force Base roared this past weekend as thousands of Oklahomans turned out for the air show. Among the highlights was a rare behind-the-scenes refueling mission involving the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and a local veteran got to witness it firsthand.

The Thunderbirds, known for their high-speed, high-precision aerial stunts, were in town for the annual air show and performed several flyovers. However, fuel is a necessary component before taking to the air in front of spectators, and that meant a midair refueling operation, something both routine and very complex.

>> WATCH: Tinker Air Show Livestream 2025 - Day 1

A local veteran, Mike Walker, who was honored as hometown hero, joined the crew and experienced what few civilians ever get to see.

"It was mind-blowing to see this," Walker said. "You know, you see it on TV, but to experience it firsthand was surreal, to say the least."

Aircraft used in the refueling date back to the 1960s, but thanks to Tinker's maintenance depot, they're still flying strong. One servicemember describes Tinker as a place where jets are routinely torn down and rebuilt before being sent back to support missions worldwide.

Though the Thunderbirds have now departed, their presence left a lasting impression on Mike Walker and the state of Oklahoma.