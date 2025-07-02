Cocaine now third-leading cause of drug deaths in Oklahoma, state report shows

A popular party drug in the 1980s has made a comeback in Oklahoma, according to a Drug Threat Assessment report released by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The state has seen an increase in cocaine seizures and deaths.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A popular party drug in the 1980s has made a comeback in Oklahoma, according to a Drug Threat Assessment report released by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The state has seen an increase in cocaine seizures and deaths.

A decade ago, OBN agents seized 19 pounds of cocaine in one year. Last year, agents seized nearly 400 pounds.

Snapshots of the evidence were posted on the agency’s social media sites. The cocaine busts made by drug-sniffing dogs represent only a fraction of what drug agents have taken off Oklahoma highways and streets.

>> A by-the-numbers look at Oklahoma's surge in reported cocaine use, overdose deaths

The agency has compiled the biggest drug threats in the state and found that cocaine is the third most common cause of fatal overdoses.

“It is a significant threat anytime you see a 40 percent increase,” said Donnie Anderson, Director Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Anderson said the already dangerous drug is now made deadly.

“Almost every illicit drug, if you’re buying anything off the street, is typically laced with Fentanyl,” said Anderson.

Agents have seen a big increase in the cocaine supply coming from South America.

“A regime change in Colombia, and they’re not spraying the fields and treating the fields like they were,” said Anderson. “So, there’s been a huge uptick in cocaine production and distribution.”

>> Cocaine Comeback: Oklahoma’s drug threat expands beyond Fentanyl & Meth

The Mexican cartels smuggle the drugs into the United States. Anderson said trafficking in Oklahoma starts in remote parts of the state. That is why drug agents are focusing their efforts on rural communities. Besides fighting drugs, the agency wants to educate.

“Outreach is a big deal for us, to educate the public on what’s going on in Oklahoma and those threats facing Oklahoma,” said Anderson. “It touches everybody.”

Drug treatment facilities across the state are reporting an increase in patients seeking cocaine treatment. The OBN reports treatment admissions for cocaine went from 315 a decade ago to 1,500 in 2023.