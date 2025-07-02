State lawmaker battling breast cancer works to help other women with early detection law: "I choose the silver lining"

Battling a personal cancer diagnosis, Rep. Melissa Provenzano spearheads 'mammogram bill' for better insurance coverage in Oklahoma.

By: Haley Hetrick

There was a bipartisan show of support at the state capitol this year, as members in both chambers banded together to rally around a state representative and the legislation that was near and dear to her heart.

House Bill 1389, later becoming known as the “mammogram bill,” was not a controversial topic as it moved through the legislature. When it was first heard on the House floor, it passed unanimously, with a vote of 95-0.

With the help of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Representative Melissa Provenzano and Senator Brenda Stanley authored HB1389, which expands the insurance-covered diagnostic mammography testing to ensure Oklahomans across the state all have access.

“For women, early detection saves lives,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D) Tulsa.

“The recovery time is much better and you don't go through all the horrors of chemotherapy and radiation often time with those early diagnosis,” said Sen. Brenda Stanley, (R), Midwest City.

The women started working on the legislation in the summer of 2024, and Representative Provenzano got some news soon afterwards that brought her even closer to the topic.

“My mother was diagnosed in October, and then I was diagnosed on December the 11th,” said Provenzano.

She was diagnosed at stage zero, after doctors noticed something on her mammogram.

“If you catch it at stage zero, like I had the opportunity to do, your prognosis is better and you save dollars because it's never cheap. Healthcare is never cheap. But the access and the treatment are much less invasive, much less burdensome to your body and to your pocketbook,” said Rep. Provenzano.

Provenzano underwent surgery in January, a month before the start of the legislative session, and had one request for House leadership as she continued work on HB1389.

“Right also about the time my chemotherapy was going to make my hair fall out and I knew that. So I went to leader West's office and I said, "my only request is; will you please let me present it before my hair falls off?” said Rep. Provenzano.

Senator Stanley has watched two people she loved most succumb to cancer, bringing her closer to the issue during her time in the legislature.

“My husband passed away with cancer; that was a horrible journey. Then two springs ago about this time in 2023 my sister passed away with cancer,” said Sen. Stanley.

Both women received standing ovations and support in their respective chambers as the legislation moved through the process this year.

“I remember when I turned around to present the bill and there were just little dots of pink everywhere. I felt so supported by my peers,” said Rep. Provenzano. I've never seen anything like it. It was such a moment of unity, because politics was just draining right away, and there were no republicans, there were no democrats. We were all humans at that moment.”

“It was wonderful, it was truly wonderful,” said Sen. Stanley. “It just shows the massive amount of support that we had.”

With the overwhelming support inside and outside of the capitol, both women were surprised when Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed HB1389. In his veto message, Governor Stitt raised concerns that this would increase insurance costs.

But the veto raised even more awareness surrounding the bill, and the support only grew from there. More than 30 lawmakers signed on to be authors of the bill, and a group of female legislators sent this message to the governor:

“The Honorable J. Kevin Stitt,

We are writing to express our profound disappointment over your veto of House Bill 1389. Your veto critically limits life-saving care for Oklahoma women.

HB 1389 would have expanded access to critical, potentially life-saving breast cancer screenings—screenings that medical experts recommend and help with early detection when treatment is cheaper and more impactful. This screening is intended for cases of breast cancer that are harder to detect due to dense fibrous breast tissue; while not suitable for everyone, individuals in this category face a higher risk of their cancer going undetected until it is larger or has already begun to spread.

The bill was authored by a colleague currently battling breast cancer herself. HB 1389 was a bipartisan effort that passed the House 95-0. It included contrast-enhanced mammograms and molecular breast imaging in the definition of diagnostic breast cancer exams and required insurance coverage for supplemental screenings based on personal and family medical history. These screenings are not experimental. They are recommended by experts and widely recognized as essential tools in the early detection of breast cancer, which saves lives.

Your veto is disheartening to patients, doctors, families and the very values we all hold dear in our great state.

The Legislature passed HB 1389 with overwhelming, bipartisan support. We celebrate the override that took place on Thursday and we will continue to fight for the women and families who need these protections.

From:

Tammy West, Toni Hasenbeck, Cyndi Munson, Melissa Provenzano, Trish Ranson, Stacy Jo Adams, Meloyde Blancett, Denise Crosswhite-Hader, Emily Gise, Ellyn Hefner, Michelle McCane, Annie Menz, Nicole Miller, Ajay Pittman, Ellen Pogemiller, Cynthia Roe, Suzanne Schreiber, Marilyn Stark, Tammy Townley, Brenda Stanley, Mary Boren, Jo Anna Dossett, Christi Gillespie, Regina Goodwin, Carri Hicks, Julia Kirk, Ally Seifried, Kristen Thompson.”

“As upset as I was when the governor vetoed the mammogram bill, it brought tons of attention, tons of attention. I'm sure he didn't realize how impactful that would be to the whole state,” said Sen. Stanley.

State lawmakers in both chambers overrode the governor’s veto in the final hours of the last day of session and the mammogram bill quickly became one of the most well-known bills of the 2025 legislative session.

“Really, if you look at it, it was a blessing and I like to always look at the positive part.”

“More folks across Oklahoma are aware you know of what the bill encompasses, what their rights are, and what will take effect on November 1st and had the veto override not happen. So overall, I choose the silver lining,” said Rep. Provenzano.

The American Cancer Society says 1 in 8 women across America will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In Oklahoma, that number is closer to 1 in 6.