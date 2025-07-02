Medical emergency in Norman causes driver to crash into small electrical building

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 1:59 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


NORMAN, Okla. -

Authorities say a driver crashed into a small electrical building off of Interstate 35 near Norman and hit a wall and electric unit after a medical emergency.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol in conjunction with Norman Fire and Police are on scene assessing the damage and confirm no one else was injured in the incident.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

