Oklahoma gas prices among lowest in nation despite seasonal summer fuel switch

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahomans who are planning summer road trips may notice an increase in fuel prices, but the state is still among the cheapest places in the country to purchase gas.

Gas stations across the U.S. are now using a federally required summer fuel blend, which typically costs more to produce. The blend, mandated by the Clean Air Act, is designed to perform better in high temperatures by reducing vehicle emissions and helping engines operate more efficiently.

Drivers in Oklahoma are still getting a bargain at the pump, relative to the seasonal uptick. According to AAA, the state has the second-lowest average gas prices in the nation.

Here's a breakdown of current prices: