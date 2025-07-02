Oklahoma gas prices among lowest in nation despite seasonal summer fuel switch

Oklahoma drivers are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation despite a seasonal fuel switch that usually raises costs.

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 12:16 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans who are planning summer road trips may notice an increase in fuel prices, but the state is still among the cheapest places in the country to purchase gas.

Gas stations across the U.S. are now using a federally required summer fuel blend, which typically costs more to produce. The blend, mandated by the Clean Air Act, is designed to perform better in high temperatures by reducing vehicle emissions and helping engines operate more efficiently.

Drivers in Oklahoma are still getting a bargain at the pump, relative to the seasonal uptick. According to AAA, the state has the second-lowest average gas prices in the nation.

Here's a breakdown of current prices:

  1. National average: $3.17 per gallon
  2. Oklahoma state average: $2.75 per gallon
  3. Oklahoma City metro average: $2.66 per gallon.
