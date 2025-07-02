Medicare & Medicaid Service suffers data breach

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 12:18 pm
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is notifying Medicare beneficiaries whose personal information may have been involved in a data incident affecting Medicare.gov accounts. CMS identified suspicious activity related to the unauthorized creation of certain beneficiary online accounts using personal information obtained from unknown external sources. CMS takes this situation very seriously. The safeguarding and security of personally identifiable information is of the utmost importance to CMS.
Following detection of the incident, CMS worked quickly to deactivate affected accounts, assess the scope and impact of the compromise, and mitigate the effects on impacted individuals. CMS is working closely with appropriate parties to investigate this situation.
Approximately 103,000 beneficiaries may have been impacted. Notifications to affected individuals are being mailed, informing them of the incident, outlining steps being taken to protect their information, and providing guidance on actions they may wish to take.
We’re writing to inform you of an incident involving your personal information related to your Medicare.gov account. To help make sure your privacy is protected, we will mail you a new Medicare card with a new Medicare Number in the coming weeks.
The incident involved currently unknown bad actors who accessed your data from an unknown source to fraudulently create Medicare.gov accounts.
We’re sending you this letter so you understand this incident, how we’re addressing it, and additional steps you can take to protect your privacy. Your current Medicare benefits or coverage aren’t affected by this incident.
On May 2, 2025, CMS’s 1-800-MEDICARE call center began receiving inquiries from beneficiaries who received letters confirming the creation of Medicare.gov accounts they did not initiate. CMS promptly launched an investigation and discovered that malicious actors had fraudulently created new accounts between 2023 and 2025 using valid beneficiary information, including Medicare Beneficiary Identifiers (MBI), coverage start date, last name, date of birth, and zip code.
Once these unauthorized accounts were established, bad actors may have accessed additional beneficiary data, including:
CMS is not aware of any reports of identity fraud or misuse of the information as a direct result of this activity. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, CMS is taking proactive steps to safeguard beneficiary information.
What Can Beneficiaries Do?
Beneficiaries are encouraged to:
For additional information or questions, beneficiaries can directly contact 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
