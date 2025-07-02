Hometown Heroes: Carrie Moore

This week's Hometown Hero is Carrie Moore from Moore.

By: Victor Pozadas

Moore is being recognized for her work with the American Legion and Service Dogs for Veterans as well.

"Most people don't even realize how much there is out there for veterans," Moore said. "You won't find out unless you belong to one of these organizations."

Moore said her time serving her country felt unfinished, and she wanted to find ways to give back in a personal and meaningful way.

Quail Creek Bank presented Moore with a $500 check in appreciation of her service.

Her service dog, Ruger, was adopted and trained to alert Moore on her heart condition, so she works every day to provide service dogs to other veterans who have different health needs.

Learn more about the American Legion here.