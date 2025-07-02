QuikTrip launches $1 million matching challenge to support future USS Oklahoma submariners

While the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Oklahoma is being built, the Oklahoma-based convenience store chain QuikTrip announced a $1 million matching challenge to benefit the vessel's future crew.

By: Christian Hans

QuikTrip announced a $200,000 donation and a $1 million matching challenge on Tuesday to benefit the USS Oklahoma Commissioning Committee, which will support the crew of the currently under-construction Virginia-class submarine.

If the committee raises an additional $1 million, QuikTrip will match that amount, bringing the potential total contribution to more than $2.2 million. If successful, the sum would be the largest commissioning fund in U.S. Navy submarine history, surpassing the USS Texas’s record from 2006.

“Supporting the heroes who defend our nation is ingrained in QuikTrip’s DNA,” QuikTrip Chairman and CEO Chet Cadieux said. “We are pleased to make this investment into the brave men and women who will crew the USS Oklahoma, and I challenge all Oklahomans to join us to show the nation that nobody supports our military like the people of our great state.”

QuikTrip said the donation will support the crew through the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fund, which covers a variety of needs, including emergency travel, continuing education, and special events.

“We are thrilled to welcome QuikTrip as a strategic partner in the funding drive of our state’s sponsorship of the USS Oklahoma crew,” Commissioning Committee Chair Rocky Goins said. “Thanks to QuikTrip’s exceptional leadership and generosity, we’ll empower our sailors with valuable educational opportunities, positioning the USS Oklahoma as the premier assignment in the fleet.”

The USS Oklahoma is a next-generation attack submarine and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

Commissioning is anticipated in late 2027 following sea trials. The christening ceremony will take place in Newport News, Virginia.