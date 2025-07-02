How to find the right sunglasses to protect your eyes

Some sunglasses may look good on you, but will they protect your eyes? On this Wellness Wednesday, we're hearing from an expert on how to look for proper protective eyewear.

By: Christian Hans

-

With the summer sun beating down on Oklahoma, it is important to find the right protection for your eyes.

Some sunglasses may look great on you, but are they helping? On this Wellness Wednesday, News 9 spoke with Dr. Laura Kahn with OU Health's Dean McGee Eye Institute to learn more.

"The most important thing we look for is UV protection," Kahn said. "We're looking for UVA and UVB protection 100%."

Kahn said most sunglasses should be labeled with their level of protection.

"When we look at sunglasses, I think most of them should be labeled," Kahn said. "Protection is my number one priority. The next thing I look for is polarization. That's going to help with the most glare, especially in really bright sunlight like we have in Oklahoma here."

Kahn said that with proper protection also comes an increase in cost and durability of most sunglasses.

"When you look at higher and expensive glasses and sunglasses, you'll get lighter-weight frames, more durability with those frames," Kahn said. "You'll get lighter-weight lenses, they'll be a little bit sturdier. Sometimes you'll get warranties with those, so that's what you're paying for when you pay for a higher price."

As for whether tint matters or not, Kahn said certain colors are better than others.

"Grey tint is a great one because it doesn't cause any changes to color and does a great job of blocking sun," Kahn said. "Amber is really good for contrast, so those brown tints and amber tints. Some of the blues and purples don't really do much for light, you know, more of a fashion sense."

Without proper eye protection, Kahn says our eyes can be severely damaged by direct sunlight and exposure to ultraviolet light.

"The sun can lead to cataract development and diseases like macular degeneration," Kahn said. "So protecting your eyes from UV rays is really Important. [For] children, we want durable frames, ones that fit well, and we really want impact resistance."

Kahn said children should wear sunglasses outdoors as soon as they can.