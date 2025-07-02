Heidelberg's Fireworks in Blanchard celebrates 40 years with July 4th festival

Heidelberg’s Fireworks in Blanchard is celebrating 40 years of business with extended hours and Freedom Fest on Saturday. Follow along with the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to learn more.

By: Graham Dowers

Heidelberg's Fireworks in Blanchard is marking its 40th year of operation with a week of celebration, with live music, food, and festivities leading up to Independence Day.

What started as a small-town fireworks stand in 1985 has grown into a community staple.

Owner Houston Heidelberg says he has been running the stand since he was young, and says the milestone means more with each passing year.

"We're providing a place to get fireworks for people, but we're really doing more than that," Heidelberg said. "We're having families come in and interact with young men that I'm training to do business."

What sets Heidelberg's apart from other fireworks stands is that they are family-owned and wholly independent.

"I get the best of every label. I have 10 different brands and no one's telling me how to price them," Heidelberg said. "So I'm buying and selling fireworks at a good, honest price that I believe are the best ones on the market."

Heidelberg also offers a "no duds" performance guarantee, something that he says is unique in the business.

Customers from all over Oklahoma, including Lawton, Edmond, Norman, and Guthrie, have made the drive to Blanchard, sometimes representing three or four generations of buyers.

This weekend, the stand will host its Freedom Fest celebration on Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature live country music from Hunter Thomas and Friends, food trucks, a snow cone stand, inflatables, and a monster 4-wheel drive "mud suburban."

"We're just trying to make it special because it's 40 years. You don't do anything for 40 years that you don't enjoy," Heidelberg said. "Our country's been through a lot, and we can honor service men and women who have gone before us and protected our freedoms."

Located just outside of downtown Blanchard at 516 W. Veterans Memorial Highway (Highway 62), the stand is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight through Sunday.