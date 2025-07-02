City of OKC launches new website, non-emergency reporting app

City of OKC launches a new website and non--emergency reporting app.

By: News 9

-

The city of Oklahoma City launched a new website and non-emergency reporting app for residents.

City officials announced a redesigned version of its website, with changes to make it easier for residents to quickly access services and information.

Some of the services found on the website include:

The city also released a new app to report non-emergency issues to the OKC Action Center.

The okc.gov app is free to download on Apple or Android devices.

"This launch isn't the finish line, it's the beginning of an ongoing conversation with our community, focused on listening, learning, and continuously improving our digital city hall," said Communications and Marketing Manager Zach Nash.