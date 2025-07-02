Man killed in Logan County plane crash identified

A man who died while operating a small aircraft that crashed Monday evening in Logan County has been identified.

A man who was killed while operating a plane that crashed Monday evening in Logan County has been identified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a small, fixed-wing aircraft piloted by 63-year-old Terry McBride of Guthrie crashed at approximately 8:54 p.m. near Seward Road and Mason Street.

Firefighters from the Guthrie Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after the crash and found McBride. McBride was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the FAA and NTSB later arrived at the site of the crash, but a preliminary investigation report by the FAA said the crash happened "under unknown circumstances.”

At the time, OHP said friends of McBride told troopers the man indicated he would only be taxiing the plane on private property.

When McBride failed to return, OHP said the pilot's friends went searching for him and discovered the crash.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.