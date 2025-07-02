RV involved in SE OKC rollover crash

A rollover crash involving an RV blocks a southeast OKC roadway.

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 8:47 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A rollover crash is impacting traffic Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

The crash involves a recreational vehicle, or RV, which partially rolled off the roadway, Southeast 59th Street near Henney Road. A second vehicle being towed by the RV was also involved in the crash.

The roadway has since been closed while crews work to clear the scene.

SE OKC RV crash

News 9 crews on scene reported one person being taken from the scene via an ambulance.

Oklahoma City Police say the driver of the RV, who was not the person taken from the scene in an ambulance, lost control of the vehicle.
