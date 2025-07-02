Stephen Holman sworn in as Mayor of Norman

Stephen Holman, Norman’s longest-serving council member, was sworn in as mayor Tuesday after defeating incumbent Larry Heikkila in February.

By: Christian Hans

-

Norman residents officially have a new mayor after the swearing in of longtime city council member Stephen Holman.

SEE ALSO: Who is Stephen Holman? Get to know Norman's Mayor-elect

Holman was elected after defeating incumbent Mayor Larry Heikkila in February. Holman had held the Ward 7 Council seat in Norman since 2013, making him Norman’s longest-tenured council member.

RELATED: Stephen Tyler Holman defeats incumbent Larry Heikkila

Holman was sworn in on Tuesday.

Holman has been vocal about his stance against the new turnpike expansion in Norman as well as using public funding for a proposed entertainment district.

SEE ALSO: Turnpike extension triggers turmoil in Cleveland and McClain counties

SEE ALSO: Norman Council advances Entertainment District, with ‘conditions’