Stephen Holman sworn in as Mayor of Norman

Stephen Holman, Norman’s longest-serving council member, was sworn in as mayor Tuesday after defeating incumbent Larry Heikkila in February.

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 6:49 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

Norman residents officially have a new mayor after the swearing in of longtime city council member Stephen Holman.

Holman was elected after defeating incumbent Mayor Larry Heikkila in February. Holman had held the Ward 7 Council seat in Norman since 2013, making him Norman’s longest-tenured council member.

Holman was sworn in on Tuesday.

Holman has been vocal about his stance against the new turnpike expansion in Norman as well as using public funding for a proposed entertainment district.

