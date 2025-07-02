Oklahoma City residents can now build backyard dwellings.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

Residents within Oklahoma City's core can now build accessory dwellings, also known as backyard cottages or garage apartments.

The Oklahoma City Council approved the new ordinance back in May, although permits are required to build the dwellings.

“By changing OKC's development code to allow backyard cottages, housing capacity expands, affordable housing options are created, and social benefits are increased, such as caring for an elderly parent,” OKC Assistant Planning Director Lisa Chronister said.

Residents can find out if their property is eligible on the City of Oklahoma City website.



