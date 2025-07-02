Vehicle stolen in Newcastle crashes in Del City neighborhood

A search is underway for several people who were inside a stolen vehicle when it crashed Wednesday morning in Del City.

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 6:24 am

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown


DEL CITY, Okla. -

Police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that was stolen and crashed into parked vehicles Wednesday morning in Del City.

The Del City Police Department says officers are searching for multiple male juveniles after a vehicle reported as stolen crashed into two other vehicles parked along Lazy Lane near Leorhardt Drive.

Officers say the vehicle was driven from Newcastle.

No names have been released at this time.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Brianna Brown
Brianna Brown

Brianna Brown joined the News 9 team as a Multimedia Journalist in June of 2025. Brianna grew up in the Texoma region, graduating from Ardmore High School in 2019. She continued her education at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in May 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Minor in Spanish.

