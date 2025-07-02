Vehicle stolen in Newcastle crashes in Del City neighborhood

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 6:24 am
Police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that was stolen and crashed into parked vehicles Wednesday morning in Del City.
The Del City Police Department says officers are searching for multiple male juveniles after a vehicle reported as stolen crashed into two other vehicles parked along Lazy Lane near Leorhardt Drive.
Officers say the vehicle was driven from Newcastle.
No names have been released at this time.
