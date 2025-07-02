Vehicle stolen in Newcastle crashes in Del City neighborhood

A search is underway for several people who were inside a stolen vehicle when it crashed Wednesday morning in Del City.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

Police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that was stolen and crashed into parked vehicles Wednesday morning in Del City.

The Del City Police Department says officers are searching for multiple male juveniles after a vehicle reported as stolen crashed into two other vehicles parked along Lazy Lane near Leorhardt Drive.

Officers say the vehicle was driven from Newcastle.

No names have been released at this time.