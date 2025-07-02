Firework Hotline: OKC leaders push residents to report illegal fireworks properly

Wednesday, July 2nd 2025, 5:17 am
The City of Oklahoma City is reminding residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks.
City officials say 911 phone lines need to stay clear for people experiencing life-threatening emergencies.
Rather than dialing 911, city officials say you can call the Fireworks Hotline through July 6.
The number to report illegal fireworks is (405) 297-2222.
City officials say it is illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks in Oklahoma City limits.
