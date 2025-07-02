Midtown Shooting Update: 5th suspect arrested following The Collective shootout

Five people have been arrested so far after a shooting in May in Oklahoma City injured ten people.

By: Christian Hans

-

A fifth person has been arrested after a shooting left ten people injured in May at a Midtown Oklahoma City business.

Oklahoma City Police say Danny Brown was arrested Monday on multiple complaints, including third-degree arson and the destruction of evidence.

OCPD says Brown allegedly set a getaway vehicle on fire after the shooting at The Collective.

Four others have been charged in this case.

SEE ALSO: Trio nabbed for The Collective shooting spree

Q&A: The Collective responds after shooting in Midtown