Midtown Shooting Update: 5th suspect arrested following The Collective shootout

A fifth person has been arrested after a shooting left ten people injured in May at a Midtown Oklahoma City business.
Oklahoma City Police say Danny Brown was arrested Monday on multiple complaints, including third-degree arson and the destruction of evidence.
OCPD says Brown allegedly set a getaway vehicle on fire after the shooting at The Collective.
Four others have been charged in this case.
