Gas prices climb, but Oklahoma averages second-lowest fuel cost across the US

By: Kylee Dedmon

Gas prices are on the rise as oil companies make the seasonal switch to the more expensive summer fuel blend, which is designed to meet stricter environmental regulations during warmer months.

However, Oklahomans won't see a major shift in prices, as the Sooner State has the second-lowest average gas prices in the nation, according to AAA Oklahoma.

As of Wednesday morning, the average gas price in Oklahoma is $2.74 a gallon, which is about 38 cents less than the national average.

A year ago, Oklahomans were paying $2.97 a gallon, almost a 20-cent difference.

“Cost of crude oil is the number one element that goes into what we see at the pump, and crude oil prices have been low," AAA spokesperson Oklahoma Shawn Steward said. "Supply and demand are also elements. I think there has been a little less demand this year than last year, but primarily it’s just because the price of crude oil is significantly lower now than what it was a year ago for a variety of reasons."

Steward said the transition to a summer blend is a requirement from the Clean Air Act. The summer blend operates better in higher temperatures, helps reduce emissions in vehicles, and also helps car engines operate better in extremely high temperatures in the summer.

Although the prices increase in the summer, as a nation, Oklahoma is seeing lower prices this year compared to other years.

Steward said this is because the cost of crude oil has been low.

“Lots of geo-political issues," Steward said. "There are oil cartels that set the prices and set the production levels, and that all impact what we see at the local level."

AAA has an app you can download to check the gas prices of the nearest gas stations around you and on your route.

If you feel like you are always at the pump, AAA said there are ways for you to take care of your car so you aren’t visiting the pump as much.

Some ways to save money at the pump include making sure the car is tuned up, operating well, and make sure you change out air filters in the engine.

You can also get better gas mileage by making sure your tires are properly inflated to the recommended level.