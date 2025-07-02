Oklahoma Highway Patrol ramps up DUI patrols ahead of July 4th weekend

Oklahoma Highway Patrol joins forces with local enforcement for holiday DUI checks. Know your safe ride options.

By: Madelyn Fisher

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct DUI patrols this Fourth of July.

OHP says in 2021, 407 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma. All of which, OHP says, could have been avoided if the driver chose not to drive while under the influence.

If you plan to be out this holiday weekend, OHP says they highly recommend that you find a safe ride.

This can be done by having a designated driver in place or by being ready to call for a ride-share service.

"Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance." OHP says, "The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI."



