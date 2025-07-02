Major improvements coming to Yukon's Garth Brooks Boulevard

Prepare for traffic changes on Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon starting July 28, 2025.

By: Sydney Price

A heads up for people in Yukon, big improvements are on the way for one of Yukon’s busiest thoroughfares.

Beginning July 28, 2025, a major overlay project will commence on Garth Brooks Boulevard, stretching from Andrew Drive to Health Center Parkway. The project is expected to last about 315 days.

This comprehensive upgrade will bring long-lasting benefits to drivers, pedestrians, and the overall flow of traffic. Improvements include:

Road resurfacing for a smoother and safer driving experience New turn lanes to ease congestion Traffic signal upgrades for improved efficiency New sidewalks and walking trails to support pedestrian safety and connectivity

During the construction period, traffic will be reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound, on Garth Brooks Boulevard in the construction zone. The I-40 on and off ramps at Garth Brooks will also be affected during this time.

City officials say they recognize that this is a "high-impact project," and they "appreciate the public’s patience as crews work to make Garth Brooks Boulevard safer, more efficient, and more accessible."