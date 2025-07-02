Big, Beautiful Bill: Insurance broker explains possible changes for Medicaid, Medicare

The "big, beautiful bill" could slim down on who is eligible for services like Medicaid. The Congressional Budget Office estimates nearly 17 million Americans could become uninsured by 2034.

By: Matt McCabe

The Senate version of the "big, beautiful bill," passed on Tuesday, had yet to pass the House as of Tuesday night. The 887-page bill focuses on a variety of themes.

Per its congressional summary, the bill "reduces taxes, reduces or increases spending for various federal programs, increases the statutory debt limit, and otherwise addresses agencies and programs throughout the federal government."

News 9 spoke to Ginny Curtis-Gillespie, the owner of Navigating Medicare, a private service that helps clients eligible for Medicare, and in some cases, dual eligibles: people eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.

While the bill largely focuses on Medicaid spending, some adjustments also affect Medicare. News 9's Matt McCabe spoke to Curtis-Gillespie to learn more about the bill's impact on her clients.

Q: When did you notice there was more attention being paid to the efficiency for Medicaid and Medicaid systems?

A: "The system was good, but then the way that they implemented those, it didn't come out good for the client," Curtis-Gillespie said. "It may help Medicare. And, our system is broke. So, we needed some saving grace on the Medicare side. But also, carriers were taking a bigger hit than what they normally had. Plans were overfunded and then money has been cut."

Q: Supporters of the plan want to eliminate Medicaid fraud. Have you received questions from clients about if their eligibility will be impacted?

A: "We really have," she said. "And again, it's one of those answers that we really don't know what it's going to look like. It does look like some cuts will be drastic on the people that are on Medicare and Medicaid; 'dual eligibles' is what we call them."

Q: If people become ineligible, what can they do next?

A: "Well, if they can afford it, they can purchase what they need," she said. "But that's the issue: if you qualify for Medicare, Medicaid, more than likely you don't have the funds to cover the plans that you would need, like a dental plan. Could you purchase dental? If you lose dental? if you don't have your food benefit, then you're going to spend money that you weren't spending on food."