Possible federal food assistance cuts impact to Oklahoma by the numbers

Proposed cuts in federal food assistance are worrying Oklahoman households. Discover how Oklahoma could bear a potential $270 million annually in costs due to SNAP changes.

By: Jordan Fremstad

The Senate’s version of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill would slash funding for federal food assistance over the next decade. It would also make it harder for people to qualify for the program. Experts said the measure would impact thousands of Oklahomans.

Thousands of Oklahomans rely on federal food assistance

700,000 Oklahomans rely on the Supplemental Food Assistance Program or SNAP, according to Hunger Free Oklahoma 1 in 6 Oklahoma Households rely on SNAP – most of these homes have children, according to the Oklahoma Policy Institute 15.4% Oklahoma households are food insecure

Experts say changes to SNAP will affect who is eligible

54 to 64 – The bill would also increase the age of work requirements for SNAP benefits from 54 to 64 years old. 100,000 Oklahomans – the number of people in Oklahoma potentially affected by the bill’s provisions to SNAP. $287 billion – expected funding reduction for SNAP over 10 years.

Experts estimate an increase in costs to the state

Hunger Free Oklahoma estimates this could cost Oklahoma up to $270 million in new annual costs. Under the proposed provisions, states would have to share a portion of the costs of SNAP.

Leaders in Oklahoma’s nonprofit sector remain concerned over these potential cuts to food assistance.

“The cost-benefit analysis can’t just be done on a balance sheet,” said Meghan Mueller, chief executive officer with the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City. “We just know so many people personally who rely on those programs to survive.”

News 9 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell expects the bill will pass by Trump’s July 4 deadline. He said some lawmakers may hold out to negotiate additional proposals.

“They’ll hold until the last minute, and the president will step in to make sure he gets his photo op on the fourth, and it’ll be done,” Mitchell said.

Stillwater’s Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center executive director, Rachael Condley, said lawmakers have pushed these cuts through with little discussion with experts on the ground.

“If you take these supports out, you kick somebody’s legs out from under them, then what?” Condley said. “It just puts everybody in a really hard spot.”

Condley said societal barriers place Oklahomans in difficult positions to make ends meet.

“Look at where we’re ranked in education. We’re not getting people ready to truly support themselves,” Condley said. “The cost of living is high, and the money people can make when they work is not.”

Mueller works with people who utilize these programs every day. She said people push false narratives that don’t reflect the reality of the people her organization serves.

“I completely reject the notion that people who are experiencing poverty or experiencing homelessness are lazy and that they can just make the choice to change their circumstances overnight,” Mueller said. “It’s just not that simple.”

Condley said she sees the pain in people’s eyes when they walk through the doors of her organization.

“It’s hard to ask for help,” Condley said. “The majority of our guests who are on SNAP are embarrassed about it ... we have so many elderly couples that’ll come in and say, ‘I would work but no one will hire me, I'm 80.’”

Condley said people are making choices about her community 1,300 miles away. She said those choices change the lives of people behind the numbers in a budget.

“No one sitting in those rooms making those decisions has called me to ask how my guests feel about it,” Condley said. “Kicking one support out of the way, and just seeing who can make it, is not anything of the America I want to be a part of.”