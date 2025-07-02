Possible federal food assistance cuts impact to Oklahoma by the numbers

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 11:16 pm
The Senate’s version of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill would slash funding for federal food assistance over the next decade. It would also make it harder for people to qualify for the program. Experts said the measure would impact thousands of Oklahomans.
Thousands of Oklahomans rely on federal food assistance
Experts say changes to SNAP will affect who is eligible
Experts estimate an increase in costs to the state
Leaders in Oklahoma’s nonprofit sector remain concerned over these potential cuts to food assistance.
“The cost-benefit analysis can’t just be done on a balance sheet,” said Meghan Mueller, chief executive officer with the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City. “We just know so many people personally who rely on those programs to survive.”
News 9 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell expects the bill will pass by Trump’s July 4 deadline. He said some lawmakers may hold out to negotiate additional proposals.
“They’ll hold until the last minute, and the president will step in to make sure he gets his photo op on the fourth, and it’ll be done,” Mitchell said.
Stillwater’s Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center executive director, Rachael Condley, said lawmakers have pushed these cuts through with little discussion with experts on the ground.
“If you take these supports out, you kick somebody’s legs out from under them, then what?” Condley said. “It just puts everybody in a really hard spot.”
Condley said societal barriers place Oklahomans in difficult positions to make ends meet.
“Look at where we’re ranked in education. We’re not getting people ready to truly support themselves,” Condley said. “The cost of living is high, and the money people can make when they work is not.”
Mueller works with people who utilize these programs every day. She said people push false narratives that don’t reflect the reality of the people her organization serves.
“I completely reject the notion that people who are experiencing poverty or experiencing homelessness are lazy and that they can just make the choice to change their circumstances overnight,” Mueller said. “It’s just not that simple.”
Condley said she sees the pain in people’s eyes when they walk through the doors of her organization.
“It’s hard to ask for help,” Condley said. “The majority of our guests who are on SNAP are embarrassed about it ... we have so many elderly couples that’ll come in and say, ‘I would work but no one will hire me, I'm 80.’”
Condley said people are making choices about her community 1,300 miles away. She said those choices change the lives of people behind the numbers in a budget.
“No one sitting in those rooms making those decisions has called me to ask how my guests feel about it,” Condley said. “Kicking one support out of the way, and just seeing who can make it, is not anything of the America I want to be a part of.”
July 2nd, 2025
July 2nd, 2025