What are RICO charges? And how do they apply to the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial?

By: Destini Pittman

After deliberation, a jury found Sean "Diddy" Combs not guilty on a RICO charge. But what exactly is RICO, and how does it work?

What is RICO?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO, was passed in 1970 to help the U.S. government combat organized crime.

According to Cornell Law School, racketeering refers to illegal activities conducted for commercial profit. These activities are often carried out under the guise of legitimate business operations and typically involve coordinated efforts by multiple individuals. Common racketeering tactics include fraud, extortion, bribery, threats, violence, and other criminal means.

How RICO Is Proven

To secure a conviction in a RICO case, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that:

An enterprise existed The enterprise affected interstate commerce The defendant was associated with or employed by the enterprise The defendant engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity The defendant conducted or participated in the enterprise through that pattern of racketeering activity by committing at least two acts of racketeering outlined in the indictment

Under the RICO Act, an “enterprise” can refer to an individual, partnership, corporation, association, or other legal entity. It may also be a union or group of individuals associated in fact, even if not legally recognized, so long as it engages in or affects interstate or foreign commerce.

To establish a pattern of racketeering, at least two acts of racketeering must have been committed within the past 10 years. Covered crimes include, but are not limited to, kidnapping, robbery, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

Notable RICO Cases

Sean “Diddy” Combs

In his 2025 trial, Combs faced one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges. A jury found him guilty on two counts of transporting to engage in prostitution. Combs was found not guilty on the remaining three counts, two involving sex trafficking and a third regarding racketeering (RICO).

Yung Thug

In 2022, rapper Yung Thug was indicted on RICO charges in Georgia, along with 27 others. He was accused of participating in a criminal street gang, along with facing multiple drug and weapons charges. In 2024, he pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges, and two gun charges. He also entered a no-contest plea to another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge. As part of his plea deal, he will avoid prison time if he complies with all sentencing conditions.

What are the Penalties for RICO?

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a RICO conviction can result in a fine, up to 20 years in prison, or both. However, if the RICO crime involved includes a more serious offense, like one that could carry a life sentence on its own, the punishment for RICO can be even more severe, up to life in prison.

