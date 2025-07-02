Oklahoma woman who lost father to West Nile Virus in 2017 speaks out after three confirmed cases

An Oklahoma woman who lost her father to the West Nile Virus in 2017 offered advice after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported three cases in Oklahoma this year.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Kristen Korstjens said her dad was living in Yukon when a mosquito bit him in 2017. The CDC delivered his test result weeks later: positive for Neuroinvasive West Nile Encephalitis.

Korstjens remembered her dad, Charles, fondly when talking with News 9. She said he loved well, worked hard and would help anyone with anything.

“He was real big on car shows. Growing up, we were always at car shows; the racetrack,” she explained.

However, in September 2017, Charles came down with a headache, fever and stroke-like symptoms.

“He was hallucinating. He began to not know who we were. He was very confused,” she recalled. “They ended up calling a code blue on him because he was in respiratory distress and once they intubated him, he just never woke up after that."

Losing her dad led Kristen to take action.

"The mosquitoes are so bad this year, I treat my yard once a week. We have bug spray by every door. Every time the kids walk out the door, I'm like, 'put your bug spray on.' They fight me on it, but I don't ever want to see anybody else go through what I watched my dad go through."

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department said mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

“So preventing any standing water in your yard; checking your gutters, bird baths and preventing that water from becoming stagnant. That’s a really good way to keep mosquitoes from breeding,” said Makenzie Roberts, Supervisor in Food Safety and Environmental Health Division with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD).

Roberts added that covering exposed skin and using mosquito repellent with DEET could also help prevent bites.

Anyone showing flu-like symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito should check in with their doctor regarding mosquito-borne illnesses, the health department suggested.

OCCHD added that mosquito populations in Oklahoma County are tested on a weekly basis for the West Nile Virus.