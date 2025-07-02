Fatal Guthrie plane crash: 'Sounded like a failing lawnmower'

Investigators with the FAA and NTSB returned to the scene of a deadly plane crash in Guthrie.

By: Sylvia Corkill

A preliminary investigation report by the FAA indicated the plane’s pilot was killed after crashing into a field “under unknown circumstances.”

Records show that the plane is registered to Bucks Flight Academy, LLC.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to Monday’s crash near South Broadway and West Seward.

According to a preliminary report by the FAA, the pilot of the plane was operating a RANS S-14, an experimental aircraft normally constructed by amateurs.

The pilot’s friends told troopers the man indicated he would only be taxiing the plane on private property. When he failed to return, the pilot's friends went searching for him and discovered the crash. Residents said they saw the plane flying and heard what sounded like a "failing lawnmower" before the crash.

Investigators said no one else was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.

