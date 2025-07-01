2 injured, 1 in custody following NW OKC stabbing

Two people are injured and one is in custody following a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Two people are injured and an adult male is in custody following a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

OCPD says the stabbing happened near Northwest 80th Street and North Hudson Avenue.

One adult male and one adult female were transported to the hospital, and police are not releasing their conditions at this time. Police say one of them was stabbed in the neck and the other in the face.

Officers say this was a domestic stabbing.