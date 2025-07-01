Oklahoma County Budget Board responds to $5.8M jail shortfall

As the new fiscal year begins, the Oklahoma County Budget Board is facing a financial crisis at the county jail, responding Tuesday to a reported budget shortfall of more than $5 million.

By: Deanne Stein

Despite the jail receiving the largest share of the county’s $130 million budget — more than $33.7 million from the county’s general fund — officials say it’s still not enough to cover rising operating costs.

Oklahoma County Treasurer Butch Freeman raised concerns during the meeting, questioning a report from the Criminal Justice Authority that projects a $5.8 million deficit at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“I think there were some inaccuracies in there,” Freeman said. “If they are accurate, then we've got a problem much larger than what most of us are thinking.”

The shortfall, according to jail leaders, is due, in part, to fixed costs tied to an aging and overcrowded facility, increasing healthcare needs, court-mandated staffing levels, and mounting maintenance expenses.

“We need to be able to have a jail that’s humane,” said County Assessor Larry Stein. “We need to treat those people with respect, but we don’t have the funds to accomplish that task.”

Stein says the jail consumes roughly 60 cents of every tax dollar. He also blamed nearly $30 million in lost property tax revenue — diverted by state programs and exemptions — for worsening the funding dilemma.

“This current year, we are losing nearly $30 million in funds that were property tax dollars that are diverted from us,” Stein said. “We are the only entity that doesn't get reimbursed for those funds they're taking away from our budget.”

According to jail officials, the facility brings in about $3.2 million in monthly revenue, while projected expenses reach $3.68 million — a gap that could deplete operating funds by the end of the month if no emergency funding is secured.

“Let’s try to dig down, get to the bottom of this, and then start working on possible solutions,” Freeman said.

That work is expected to begin Monday, when jail leaders are set to meet with the county’s budget evaluation team to review the numbers and explore next steps.

Without new funding or immediate financial support, the jail could run out of money before the end of July, according to the Criminal Justice Authority.