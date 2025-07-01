106 MPH shocker: High-speed street racing ends in tragedy on OKC streets

Oklahoma City police are looking for a second driver in connection to a deadly street racing crash from the weekend.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Police said the second driver in a small, black sedan fled the scene after the crash. Investigators have since learned Silva was driving 106 miles per hour, three seconds before the crash.

Residents near the crash recalled hearing a loud bang just before 10:30 p.m. The horrific crash took the life of Timothy Thompson and left a man and his daughter in critical condition.

“There were apparently two vehicles racing on Shields,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “About the time they’re traveling through there at a high rate of speed there’s also someone backing out of a residence.”

Police said Silva was racing another driver on a street marked 40 miles per hour. The impact of the crash flipped the SUV that was backing out of a driveway.

“Basically, sent I careening toward the sidewalk where it struck a pedestrian and killed them,” said Knight.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to OU Medical Center. The victim's relatives did not want to go on camera but said their life changed in a flash. The driver is in the ICU fighting for his life. Relatives said he has undergone two surgeries and is unable to breathe on his own. The passenger has a broken arm and is now recovering at home.

Residents said he streets where they call home are not safe for anyone.

“I walk down this way every day, not a day I don’t walk this way,” said Shawntay Colbert, resident. “So, for me to hear something like that is devastating but sad at the same time. Somebody lost their life.”

Police have not identified the driver who fled the scene. They are asking witnesses to report tips to the Crime Stoppers line by calling (405) 235-7300.

Silva was arrested and booked into jail on complaints of manslaughter and reckless driving.

Jail officials said he was released on a $25,000 bond Monday afternoon. He has not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office.